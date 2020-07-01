DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff's Elite 11 Pro Day

Brooks Austin

The  2020 Elite 11 Finals are almost in the books. Day 1 saw a comprehensive workout where the Elite 11 coaches and camp counselors imparted wisdom upon all 20 prep quarterbacks in attendance, fixing minor mechanical flaws along the way. 

Day 2 is arguably the most important session of the Elite 11 Finals, the NFL style Pro Day. Each player throws 19 balls in a row, working their way down the football field with each throw being scored on a 0 to 3 scoring scale. Our SI All American staff in attendance scored each throw on a 1 to 3 scale, giving each player a 1 for any total miss, a 2 for throws that may have been slightly off target, though catchable, and a 3 for perfect throws. 

Brock finished with an average of 2.35 on our scoring system which placed him 10th on the night. Take a look

As you can see, Vandagriff started the workout blazing hot, only to cool off midway through. Our staff in attendance was convinced he was going to take home the crown based on the first handful of throws, only to watch him miss pretty badly in the middle of the field. 

One thing is for certain, he doesn't struggle the least bit with the deep throws. Some of the quarterbacks in attendance really had to wind up and take a crow-hop to even get the ball downfield. Not Vandagriff. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Jamie Newman throwing at Elite 11

Dawgs Daily was in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to watch the Elite 11 where Jamie Newman was a camp counselor. We have footage of the Georgia Football QB.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina Football

The nation's No. 1 cornerback has made his college decision. Tony Grimes has committed to playing his college football at North Carolina.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football QB Ties Everywhere at Elite 11

The Georgia Football program has ample ties to this year's Elite 11. Justin Fields, Jamie Newman, Brock Vandagriff and Caleb Williams all have ties to Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Elite 11: Ranking after Day 1, How's Brock Vandagriff stack up

The first day of the Elite 11 finals is in the books and here's how Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin saw how things shape up after Day 1.

Brooks Austin

Freshmen Faces: Jermaine Burton could be special

Jermaine Burton has a legitimate chance to earn playing time as a freshmen at Georgia. The Atlanta, Georgia native chose Georgia after flipping from LSU.

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff Interview Prior to Elite 11

Before he headed to the field for the Elite 11, Georgia Football commit, Brock Vandagriff previewed the event with SI All American's Brooks Austin

BGilmer18

Update on Mims, Commits on the way and more

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the information we've gathered on Georgia football, recruits, and our thoughts on what is to come.

BGilmer18

Elite 11 Preview with Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Georgia Football commit, Brock Vandagriff is in Nashville this week to compete against some of the best quarterbacks in the country at the Elite 11.

Brooks Austin

by

John Garcia Jr

Players That Will Need to Step up to Be a National Contender

If Georgia is going to remain in the national title conversation for a third straight season, they are going to need big years from the following players.

Brooks Austin

2022 DT, Tyre West is a Big Fan of Georgia Football

Tyre West from Tift County, Georgia is a big fan of what he sees in the Georgia football program. He's a major target and could be on the verge of a decision.

Brooks Austin