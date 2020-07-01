The 2020 Elite 11 Finals are almost in the books. Day 1 saw a comprehensive workout where the Elite 11 coaches and camp counselors imparted wisdom upon all 20 prep quarterbacks in attendance, fixing minor mechanical flaws along the way.

Day 2 is arguably the most important session of the Elite 11 Finals, the NFL style Pro Day. Each player throws 19 balls in a row, working their way down the football field with each throw being scored on a 0 to 3 scoring scale. Our SI All American staff in attendance scored each throw on a 1 to 3 scale, giving each player a 1 for any total miss, a 2 for throws that may have been slightly off target, though catchable, and a 3 for perfect throws.

Brock finished with an average of 2.35 on our scoring system which placed him 10th on the night. Take a look

As you can see, Vandagriff started the workout blazing hot, only to cool off midway through. Our staff in attendance was convinced he was going to take home the crown based on the first handful of throws, only to watch him miss pretty badly in the middle of the field.

One thing is for certain, he doesn't struggle the least bit with the deep throws. Some of the quarterbacks in attendance really had to wind up and take a crow-hop to even get the ball downfield. Not Vandagriff.

