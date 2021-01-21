Brock Vandagriff Named Quarterback of the Year; Joins Elite Company

Brock Vandagriff is the latest recipient of one of the most prestigious quarterback awards in the nation.

Brock Vandagriff joined an elite group of college quarterbacks on Wednesday.

The National Quarterback Club named Vandagriff the 2020 National High School Quarterback of the Year. Vandagriff is the second Georgia football quarterback to win the award. The first was Eric Zeier in 1990.

Other winners of the prestigious quarterback award include Jeff George, Tim Couch, Vince Young, Chris Leak, Bryce Young and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. The Award was dormant from 2006-2018.

This most recent honor for Vandagriff comes after a remarkable season. Vandagriff led Prince Avenue Christian Academy to its first state championship. Vandagriff completed 253-of-357 passes for 4,162 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also gained 503 rushing yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 104 carries. He ended his illustrious high-school career with 10,087 passing yards, 1,896 rushing yards and 158 total touchdowns.

"Brock Vandagriff epitomizes what this award is all about," said Don Kile, president of the National Quarterback Club. "In addition to his on-field performance, Brock showed us all the value of kindness in his community involvement, school pride and outstanding academic effort. "During a season hampered by COVID, he displayed diligence, perseverance and hard work, reminding us of the reasons we all began to play games and compete in the first place. We look forward to ending this season with a fantastic celebration.”

Vandagriff is already enrolled at the University of Georgia and will begin competing for a spot high on the quarterback depth chart behind JT Daniels this spring. His closest competition is expected to be former starter Stetson Bennett and freshman Carson Beck.

