WATCH: Brock Vandagriff Plays for a State Title

Georgia's 2021 commit at the quarterback position, Brock Vandagriff will be playing for a state title Monday at 3:30 PM EST. Here's how to watch.

There are eight classifications in Georgia High School Football, meaning every year there are 16 teams that get to compete for a state championship. Though this year, only one of those 16 teams has a Georgia football commit, and he's most likely the most important of them all.

2021 quarterback signee, Brock Vandagriff and the Prince Avenue Wolverines are set to take on the Trinity Christian School Lions.

Starting at 3:30 EST on Georgia Public Broadcast you can see Vandagriff play in his first and only state championship game as he completes his high school career.

Prince Avenue has cruised through the Single-A Private playoff bracket, winning their four playoff games by an average of 39.0 points. Prince's combination of an explosive offensive led by Vandagriff and a defense that has held opponents to six points or less in each of their last three games makes them a heavy favorite in today's contest.

However, of all the Single-A private football teams in the playoff, Trinity provides the toughest task yet because they actually have a quarterback on the other side of the ball that can score in bunches like Vandagriff and the Wolverines.

Quarterback David Dallas is one of many Division 1 caliber quarterbacks in the class of 2022 from the state of Georgia. He's already received nearly a dozen scholarship offers from mid-major programs like Toledo, UAB, Buffalo, and Liberty among others.

And David Dallas has quite the rapport with his No. 1 target, Josh Dallas who is David's twin brother. The two have inseparable chemistry and can hook up at any point in the game for a long touchdown pass. Josh Dallas holds a similar offer sheet and will be one of the best wideouts Prince has faced all season.

Trinity also has a young defensive back, Aaron Gates who's received scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, South Carolina, LSU, and many others despite being just a sophomore.

For the first time in the playoffs, you should expect to see Brock Vandagriff in a competitive football game.