Former Georgia Football RB, D'Andre Swift drafted by the Detriot Lions

Freshman All-SEC in 2017, one of two 1,000 yards rushers in 2018, and 1218 yards in 2019 on 6.2 yards per carry. D'Andre Swift wasn't in Athens very long, but the Philadephia product certainly made an impact during his time playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Now, he's off to Detroit to the Lions with the 35th overall pick.

D'Andre Swift will be remembered in Georgia Bulldogs' lore for plenty of reasons. Whether it's the dagger of a run against Auburn in the SEC Championship game his freshman year, or him pointing to his family in the west endzone against Auburn the following year, or his hurdle of a defender against Notre Dame this season.

But to me, D'Andre Swift will be remembered for his toughness and work ethic.

2 AM workout sessions when no one was around, of course until he began to invite his younger teammates. The constant progression in his skills that only comes from hard work. And during a time when players often skip their final bowl games, something that a player with an injured shoulder and a first-round draft grade certainly had the right to do, Swift practiced and played with his teammates.

D'Andre Swift isn't just an extremely talented running back, he's a professional that comes from a hardworking city and family.

