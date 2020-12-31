Defensive Players to Watch vs. Cincinnati

Georgia has few voids to fill on its defensive roster and has a chance to start new players in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

Georgia football ends its season this Friday against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

This is a huge game for Georgia's defense, not just because it's the last game of the season, but also because it's the beginning of a new era for the unit. Several veterans are opting out, which creates opportunities for younger players to step up and claim starting roles. You might even call it a "futures game."

Here are a few players to keep an eye on this Friday night.

Quay Walker, linebacker

Dawgs Daily’s lead editor Brooks Austin said it best, Quay Walker is either making you say "how did he do that," or "why did he do that," and there's no in-between. Georgia has a hole to fill at linebacker and Walker is the front-runner.

Georgia, and Walker for that matter, needs more "hows" than "whys" this Saturday for there to be a leader for that vacant linebacker spot heading into the spring. A rough night for Walker could open the door for Channing Tindall or Rian Davis.

Walker clearly has what it takes to be Georgia's next great linebacker. Athleticism, frame, power, all of that is obvious. His shortcomings are mental. Sometimes he's reading the play perfectly and putting himself in position to make a tackle. Other times he doesn't read the play properly or he takes a bad angle, and he finds himself out of position.

New starter at cornerback

Without an official depth chart, we can only guess who'll start in place of Eric Stokes. Redshirt junior Ameer Speed has been listed as the backup all season, but Georgia also has talented sophomore Tyrique Stevenson who usually plays star. Freshman Kelee Ringo may also be ready to play by Friday, but that's doubtful.

Regardless of who plays, cornerback a position to keep an eye on. Georgia has been strong at the position since 2017, but Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel both opting out creates voids Georgia will want to start filling as soon as possible. A big game by whoever starts opposite of Tyson Campbell will go a long way in accomplishing that.