Defensive Players to Watch vs. Mississippi State

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia football's defense is in need of a bounce-back performance. The heralded unit took some lumps in their recent 44-28 loss to Florida.

The Bulldogs host Mississippi State Saturday and face an offense that is nowhere near Florida's level. Expect the Bulldogs defense to look like their normal self Saturday, especially with at least one star player returning. Keep a close eye on the following players as they should have good showings against the Bulldogs:

Christopher Smith, Safety

Smith was thrown into the fire against the Gators. Simply not being Richard LeCounte made him a target for Florida's offense, which put up 571 yards.

Smith isn't the only player to blame for Georgia's defensive struggles, but he showed he still has a lot of room for improvement. Mississippi State has e a fantastic passing attack and they're going to test Smith, but by no means will they overwhelm him the way Florida did at times. Mississippi State's offense presents a good opportunity for Smith to make his mark as a future star safety at Georgia. 

Pass rushers

Georgia's pack of pass rushers struggled against Florida, ending the game with just one sack. The Gators receivers got open quickly, and with a thinner defensive line, Georgia's rushers couldn't get into the backfield fast enough.

Nolan Smith, Jermaine Johnson, Azeez Ojulari and Adam Anderson have to be frustrated as a unit and they're looking forward to taking out some frustration on Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello. The expected return of nose guard Jordan Davis should also help the group's effort.

Corners

Cornerback Eric Stokes has been a constant performer throughout the season, he's not the individual Georgia fans should be concerned about. It's Tyson Campbell that has lost 50/50 balls on a consistent basis it seems like. Though, as head coach Kirby Smart has relayed time and time again, those aren't the plays he's concerned about, it's the mental busts that they've seemingly had in the last several games in the back end that's the primary concern. If Georgia is going to have success against Mississippi State's passing attack, Campbell and Stokes are going to have to play well. 

