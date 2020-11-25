SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Defensive Players to Watch vs. South Carolina

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia's defense struggled last week against Mississippi State's air-raid offense, but the Bulldogs should fare much better Saturday at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks already have one of the weaker offenses in the SEC and they'll play without leading receiver Shi Smith. South Carolina has a solid running game, but without Smith to help balance the offense, Georgia shouldn't have a difficult time shutting them down. Here are the defensive players who will play the biggest role in beating South Carolina.

Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean, linebackers

Without Smith, South Carolina will lean on running backs Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick. Both are capable runners who have combined for almost 1,200 yards this season.

Nose guard Jordan Davis might not be healthy enough to return, so Georgia will rely on Monty Rice and Dean to seal running lanes and keep Harris and Fenwick from running free. If Rice and Dean do their part well, Georgia will make South Carolina one-dimensional.

USATSI_15223055

Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson, edge rushers

Quarterback Collin Hill will already be under pressure having to play without his leading target, so the last thing he needs is Ojulari and Johnson breathing down his neck on every dropback. South Carolina is also second-to-last in the SEC with 23 sacks allowed.

Ojulari and Johnson account for 8.5 of Georgia's 20 sacks this season. They're going to continue to lead the team in that department this week, applying pressure to Hill every time he drops back for a pass. 

Adam Anderson, edge rusher

Another edge rusher primed for a big game is third-down specialist Anderson. He is a handful every time he's on the field and that will be amplified against the South Carolina offense. Anderson has only 3.5 sacks this season, but he has a whopping 15 quarterback hurries and a total of 30 sack yards.

Against a South Carolina offense still reeling from Smith's injury and the firing of head coach Will Muschamp, Anderson could have a career game in South Carolina's backfield.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. South Carolina

Georgia football travels to South Carolina Saturday with a world of confidence on offense after the spectacular debut of quarterback JT Daniels.

Kyle Funderburk

JT Daniels Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been named the Maxwell Player of the Week for his performance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Evan Crowell

CFP Rankings: Georgia No. 9

The inaugural College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs are sitting at No. 9.

Evan Crowell

What's the Problem with Georgia's Defense?

After allowing Mississippi State to have its best offensive performance of the season, it begs the question: What's happened to the Georgia defense?

Kobe Wharton

by

Evan Crowell

Where did the Run Game Go?

Following just eight rushing yards against Mississippi State, the question needs to be asked, where did Georgia's run game go?

Kobe Wharton

Overreactions from Georgia's One-Score Win Over Mississippi State

Georgia barely scraped past Mississippi State Saturday night with a 31-24 victory. The Bulldogs needed a near-perfect fourth quarter to escape with a win

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Wide Receiver Room Joyous and Explosive

Coming off a 401 yard passing performance, quarter JT Daniels has a joyous and explosive WR corps in his hands.

Evan Crowell

Georgia Seeks New Opponent for Sunday After Gardner-Webb Cancels

Georgia basketball is looking for a new opponent for Sunday after scheduled opponent Gardner-Webb cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 in its program.

Kyle Funderburk

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference, Updated Injury Report

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had his weekly Monday press conference and talked about JT Daniels plus the upcoming matchup with South Carolina

Alex Bavosa

Game Grades: Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia defeated Mississippi State 31-24 on homecoming with a 401-yard performance by quarterback JT Daniels.

Kyle Funderburk