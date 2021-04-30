Questions About Kirby Smart Developing Players Don't Hold Water

Some Georgia fans have taken to twitter as of later to examine why it is that Kirby Smart's draft success doesn't mirror his recruiting success.

"Kirby can't develop."

It's a criticism that opposing fanbases have thrown in the face of Georgia football fans, and the doubt in head coach Kirby Smart has even crept into the thoughts and minds of a small portion of the fanbase itself.

Smart has obviously recruited at an elite level since his arrival on campus in 2016. His first full signing class, 2017, was ranked No. 3 overall and he hasn't fallen out of the Top-3 recruiting ranking since.

So, when you recruit at the level that Georgia has over the last several years, the expectation is that it will lead to equivalent draft success as programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson.

It's easy to get caught in the weeds looking at the 5-star players that enter the Georgia program and expect them to be the players that are first-round draft picks, and Kirby Smart has produced his fair share of those.

Though turning five-star talents into first-round picks shouldn't be the measurement of development. Turning lesser-known recruits into NFL starters and even first-round picks, however? That's development.

Three-Stars Drafted

CB, Eric Stokes - 1st Round, 29th overall (669th overall player in high school)

CB, DeAndre Baker - 1st Round, 30th overall (657th overall player in high school)

OL, Solomon Kindley - 4th Round, 111th overall (1051st overall player in high school)

LB, Tae Crowder - 7th Round, 255th overall (not ranked nationally)

If you are going to say that Kirby Smart doesn't develop the players on his roster, don't look at the five-stars, look at players like Monty Rice who were ranked as the 334th player overall that will go on to play in the NFL.

Though even if you want to focus on the players that entered Georgia's program with elite expectations and ratings, Smart hasn't missed too often on those either.

Smart's 2017 signing class is the first true graduating class at this point, and of the six players he signed inside of the Top-50 overall rankings, three of the six — Isaiah Wilson, D'Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas — were top-35 picks in the NFL Draft. Jake Fromm was drafted as well, Richard LeCounte is up for this year's NFL Draft. That's five of six. That's a pretty strong hit rate.

Alabama will always be the comparison point for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, and rightfully so. The Crimson Tide have what Bulldogs fans want... titles. And with titles come high draft picks. Six players from Alabama's 2020 national title team went in the first round Thursday night.

It doesn't stop there, in 2019, the LSU Tigers put five players in the first round of the NFL Draft. In 2018, Clemson placed three players in the first round.

The fruits of Kirby Smart's recruiting labors are just now coming to fruition in terms of NFL draft prospects, and a championship run in 2021 could make this discussion seems preposterous when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft.

