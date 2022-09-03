The season opener for Georgia lived up to expectations; the Vegas betting odds had Georgia as a strong favorite over Oregon, 17.5-points, and judging solely by the start of the game, Georgia lived up to that point spread.

Georgia's reloaded defense surrendered just three points to an Oregon offense that they hadn't seen on tape before in its entirety. An unnecessary roughness called on Kamari Lassiter, which Georgia fans audibly disagreed with, helped set up the Ducks' only score of the game.

Offensively, Georgia leaned heavily on its wide array of weapons. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett eclipsed the 200-plus yard passing mark by the end of the first half, amid a career-tying 18 completion first half for the "Mailman."

Georgia's offense was on point from the very beginning; as expected, offensive coordinator Todd Monken incorporated its ultra-talented tight end room early and often, staying in 12 personnel predominantly throughout the game.

Despite all the talk of regression from Georgia's defense, that same "regression" didn't turn up on the scoreboard, even as Oregon's first-team offense knocked at the doorstep of the endzone against Georgia's second-team defense near the end of the game. The Dawgs' defense put together another redzone stand, as the TV broadcast panned to a jubilant Kirby Smart as his young "inexperienced" defense showed up against the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.