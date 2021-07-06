Stokes Flashing, Excited to Learn from One of the Best

Former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes entered college a three-star prospect and left a first-round pick. You don't do that without a willingness to learn.

Former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes entered college football as a track runner who played football. What he lacked in the hype and recruiting prowess exiting high school, he made up for in potential in measurables.

He was a 10.39 100-meter runner in high school, something that was only confirmed by his multiple sub 4.3 forty-yard dash times during the NFL Draft process several years later.

Though entering college, he was an extremely raw football player. He worked, he learned, and he grew into a first-round draft pick after spending three years on campus in Athens.

Now, he starts the maturation process all over again as a rookie in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers selected Stokes with the 31st overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and already have one of the best cornerbacks in all of the NFL. Jaire Alexander is fresh off a trip to his first NFL Pro Bowl and his first All-Pro selection in 2020, and he's now someone Stokes is trying to learn from.

"I'm just trying to pick his brain apart and try to learn everything he's done - how to get the ball out and the little things you don't see." - Stokes on Jaire Alexander

The Packers don't exactly need Stokes to start immediately this season. Opposite of Jaire Alexander is Kevin King, who despite his occasional struggles has been a quality starter on the NFL level. This luxury will provide Stokes an opportunity to continue to learn and develop on the NFL level prior to being thrown to the wolves as a rookie.

Though most in the Packers market expect playing time out of Stokes at some point this season. They've heavily invested in the former Georgia corner and he's certainly a scheme fit for a Packers defense that loves to leave their corners in one on one situations.

