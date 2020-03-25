Georgia Football Facility Renovations Continue During Coronavirus Outbreak

It seems not everything has ground totally to a halt amid the restrictions that state and federal governments have put in place to attempt to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The construction on Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall and the Georgia Football facilities continues, as first reported by Chip Towers of the AJC.

The project broke ground on February 7th of this year after being approved back in September of 2019. The total financial commitment to the project of renovating the practice facilities, meeting rooms, the weight room, and coaches' offices, along with the renovations on Sanford Stadium, is expected to be around $80 million.

Half of the expected expenses are set to be covered by private donations.

Despite the University of Georgia suspending classes and effectively shutting down the campus, the construction is able to continue safely and in accordance with health and safety regulations according to Athletic Director Greg McGarity. All of this seems to be in accordance with the news of the day. The White House and Federal government have been wrestling with the dilemma of containing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and opening the economy back up.

Work continues in Athens, Georgia

In a similar fashion, the Georgia administration has to forge ahead with the plans in hopes of meeting deadlines. While there is no guarantee that delays or postponements of games will not take place, the University has to be prepared for the best-case scenario.

The completion of the renovation was originally set for April of 2021.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.