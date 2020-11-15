SI.com
Georgia Falls To No. 13 in Latest AP Poll

Brooks Austin

The week 11 Associated Press Polls have been released, and the Georgia Bulldogs have fallen from No. 12 to No. 13 after the unexpected bye week due to Missouri's football program experiencing issues with COVID-19 for the second time this season.

Georgia fell from No. 5 to No. 12 in the Week 10 AP Poll due to a 44-21 loss to the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. Georgia is set to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday in Athens. Their contest with the Missouri Tigers has been postponed to December 19.

1-Bama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio St

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Indiana

10-Wisconsin

11-Oregon

12-Miami

13-Georgia

14-Okla St

15-Coastal (tie) Marshall

17-Iowa St

18-OU

19-N'western

20-USC

21-Liberty

22-Texas

23-Auburn

24-Louisiana

Georgia's chances of finding their way into the SEC Championship game are solely dependent upon the Florida Gators losing at least two games out of their next four games between Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Tennessee, and LSU. ESPN's RPI projection has them as heavy favorites to win all four contests. Following a 63-35 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, it looks unlikely they will lose another game this season.

Georgia will most likely finish out the season, trying to develop a quarterback and end up in a bowl game like the Chic Fil A bowl in Atlanta against a program like Miami.

Comments

