Georgia Football: Film Breakdown of USC Transfer, JT Daniels

Brooks Austin

When you flip on the tape of JT Daniels, it doesn't take you long to understand why he was a five-star prospect and the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. The speed with which the ball leaves his hands, the accuracy on short to intermediate routes, and the overall size and strength are downright impressive. 

However, there were several things in terms of mechanics and decision making that lead to an otherwise disappointing true freshman season with the USC Trojans. 

Granted he was playing on a football team that finished (5-7) on the season, so there are some questions about the talent in which he was playing with, but the 10 interceptions and 10 fumbles in one season weren't all on those around him. The majority of them were a result of Daniels being careless with the football at times, as well as perhaps trusting that Golden Arm a bit too much. 

In today's film session we will address the things he does exceptionally well, like his ability to throw from any platform, his throws on the run, and the lightning-quick release he possesses. 

But we will also address the things that led to a 59% completion percentage in 2018, and inform you of some of the things he can certainly clean up, particularly his deep ball mechanics. During his freshman season, there was little to no consistency in his deep ball mechanics which led to vast inaccuracies. Additionally, there are some questionable decisions with the football at times and the ball security within the pocket needs to be addressed. 

Here's the full breakdown: 

