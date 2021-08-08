Georgia Fans Get Their First Look At New DB Coach Jahmile Addae

Georgia Football has kicked off their fall practices, and thanks to the Sports Information Department in Athens, fans get their first look at Jahmile Addae.

Georgia Football fans have grown accustomed to elite-level coaches being picked from their staff. So, when former defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was selected to become the new defensive coordinator at Indiana, few fans were shocked. It's something they've seen each of the last three years under head coach Kirby Smart.

After a short coaching search, Kirby Smart and his coaching staff identified their heir apparent to the defensive backs coaching title.

Insert Jahmile Addae. Former West Virginia defensive backs coach and one of the fastest rising assistant coaches in all of college football.

Friday, as the Bulldogs opened fall camp, thanks to the sports information department in Athens, Georgia fans got their first look at the young and vibrant defensive backs coach.

Addae, a WVU alumnus, played for the Mountaineers from 2001-2005, during which he cemented himself as one of the best defensive backs in program history. Following his collegiate career, Addae went undrafted and spent the better part of two years bouncing around NFL teams. His brother Jahleel has been an NFL safety since 2013 and played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

Addae then returned to his alma mater as a grad assistant and worked for West Virginia and Michigan before getting his first coaching job as a running backs coach for Cincinnati. He spent two seasons with the Bearcats before joining the Arizona staff, first as a defensive analyst and then as a cornerbacks coach.

He was then the cornerbacks coach at Minnesota before returning to West Virginia for the last two seasons.

At West Virginia, Addae developed a reputation as an elite coach and developer of talent, getting an under-manned group last year to be the best pass defense in the country. It cannot be understated how impressive doing this was, especially in the Big-12 where offenses pass at the highest rate of any conference in the country and typically do so very successfully.

Many around Addae expect him to eventually become a head coach at some point. He checks every box and by all accounts will work hard enough to make it happen.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart likely hired Addae because he sees a lot of himself in him. Both excel at coaching defense, specifically defensive backs, and talk about the game in the same way. When you watch a Smart or Addae press conference, a lot of the same terms are thrown around: “gap sound” or “eleven hats on eleven hats” or “playing football in a phone booth” and various other forms of coach speak.