UGA Set to Break Recent NFL Draft Trend in Major Way

Georgia will have one of the more stout front sevens in college football this season. The group could produce as many as five first-round NFL draft picks in the future.

Georgia has been known for producing elite front seven players over the years, at least at the linebacker position. Though what separates this 2021 group apart, is the depth of talent upfront along with elite linebackers.

All of these five individuals have a real shot to be first-rounders, and a few could creep into the top-10 of their drafts. Georgia will need to generate a stout defense to live up to the preseason hype, and these individuals will be the key to that.

Jordan Davis, DT

Davis is the heartbeat of this Georgia defense. The coaching staff asks him to do so much from his nose tackle spot, and he often delivers.

When watching the Bulldogs play, it is impossible not to see Davis. He is a massive individual at 6-6 and 340 lbs. but remains agile despite his size. Since his freshman year, he has been one of the best run defenders in America and showed signs of pass-rush ability towards the end of the 2020 season.

Some considered him the No. 1 nose tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft, and most mock drafts have him as a consensus top-40 pick next year. Expectations around the program are that he could blow up the NFL combine leading up to the draft. At his size, anything under a 5.0 in the 40-yard dash would likely leave scouts speechless, and sources expect him to do exactly that.

Jalen Carter, DT

Carter is a bonafide stud. He had one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory for the Bulldogs and did it with a limited snap count.

He saw more time as the year went on simply because the staff couldn't justify keeping him off the field. He blows up plays in the backfield and works his assignment until the play is over.

Gap control, pad level, football IQ, you name it, and Carter has it. He won't be eligible to declare until the 2023 NFL Draft, where some project that he could be a top-10 pick.

Nakobe Dean, ILB

Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann routinely pumps out NFL linebackers, and that will not change with Dean. He has contributed in both of his seasons with the Bulldogs and will contend for the Butkus Award in 2021.

Dean is going to be a three-down linebacker at the next level. He has the prototypical frame at 6-0 and 225 lbs. and has a strong athletic profile.

The most impressive part about Dean's game is how savvy he is. During his sophomore season, he constantly directed traffic and made sure his teammates were lining up in the correct spot. He understands the game and reads opposing offenses as well as any other Bulldog defender.

Adam Anderson, EDGE

Two years ago, Anderson likely would not have been a first-round pick. Many would have pointed to his narrow frame, as he is only listed at 230 lbs. despite being 6-5.

That is not the case today. Anderson's otherworldly athleticism will vault him into the top-20 conversation. He runs a legitimate 4.4 forty-yard dash and can bend around any tackle in America.

He doesn't have many reliable pass rush moves, but coaches will bet on the upside here. They can teach a swim move but what they can't teach is an elite athletic profile.

Travon Walker, EDGE

Travon Walker was made for the NFL. At 6-5 and nearing 290 pounds, he can fit into any defensive system. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari fell in the draft partly because his size wouldn't allow him to play a traditional edge in a 4-3 scheme. That will not be the case with Walker.

He's received inconsistent playing time in the first two years on campus but got better with more snaps. He has a devastating long-arm move and spent the offseason adding counters to his game.

Playing time won't be an issue in 2021, as he should play nearly every down of every game, and if he compiles the stats, it would be hard for any NFL GM to turn his skillset down.