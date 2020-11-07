At long last, Georgia football finally has another decade to call their own in the rivalry with Florida.

The Gators dominated from 1990-99 and 2000-2009, winning 17 of the 20 games and erasing a 46-22-2 deficit in the all-time series. Since then, Georgia regained its bark and won the 2010 decade with a 6-4 record, including an ongoing three-game winning streak.

How did the Bulldogs take back control of the rivalry? These moments accounted for much of that success.

5. RB Sony Michel runs for 74 on one play in 2017: In the previous two Georgia-Florida games, Michel rushed for only 47 yards on 16 carries. On one first-quarter carry in 2017, Michel raced 74 yards to the end zone to give Georgia a 21-0 lead.

Michel later scored on a 45-yard-run and he finished the day with 137 yards on six carries, but none was as glorious as the 74-yarder. While there were still 52 minutes left on the clock, the game felt like it was over, and it essentially was. One garbage-time touchdown was all Florida could muster. Georgia won 42-7 and claimed the SEC East championship for the first time since 2012.

4. RB D’Andre Swift calls game in 2018: A touchdown catch by wide receiver Terry Godwin early in the fourth quarter gave Georgia a two-score lead over the Gators. With possession again and eight minutes left on the clock, the Bulldogs were looking for a knockout blow to empty the Florida side of TIAA Bank Field.

Three-and-a-half minutes into that drive, Swift delivered the knockout. He followed his blockers through the line of scrimmage and his speed did the rest. The sophomore zoomed past defenders 33 yards for the touchdown. Swift’s score extended Georgia’s lead to 36-17. The win put Georgia back in the lead of the SEC East race, which it eventually won.

3. LB Jarvis Jones forced fumble to end the 2012 Cocktail Party: Georgia finally seemed to have the 2012 game in hand, leading 17-9 after a long touchdown catch-and-run by wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell. The Bulldogs defense, which had struggled for much of the year, dominated the Gators all day, keeping them out of the end zone and forcing three field goals.

Following Mitchell’s touchdown, Florida finally went on the long drive that had eluded them for most of the night. The Gators took over at their own 26-yard line and marched 56 yards in just over four minutes.

On second-and-6, quarterback Jeff Driskel hit tight end Jordan Reed, on a quick pass. Reed had nothing but the end zone in front of him, but relentless linebacker Jones was on his tail. Jones poked the ball out of Reed’s grasp before he crossed the goal line and safety Shawn Williams recovered for a touchback. Georgia killed the remaining 185 seconds to preserve the 17-9 victory.

2. QB Aaron Murray’s fourth-down bombs in 2011: In many ways, these were the plays, and Murray’s was the performance that set the precedent for Georgia’s current success against the Gators. Currently, it seems that the Bulldogs are usually capable of making a clutch play when it's needed most.

The Bulldogs certainly needed those clutch plays in 2011. Trailing 17-3 late in the second quarter, Georgia’s defense created a turnover deep in Gators territory, but the offense was unable to move the ball, setting up a fourth-and-5 situation at the 20-yard line. Then-head coach Mark Richt knew a touchdown could change the tide of the game, so instead of kicking a field goal, he left Murray and the offense on the field. Instead of settling for the first down, Murray set his sights on the end zone and found wide receiver Michael Bennett for the touchdown.

In the third quarter, Florida once again fumbled deep in its own territory and Georgia again failed to pick up a first down. Throwing to the end zone on fourth-and-medium worked so well the first time, there was reason to believe it would work again? That’s exactly what Murray did, hitting Tavarres King this time for the game-tying score.

Florida regained a 20-17 lead on its next drive, but running back Richard Samuel eventually scored a game-winning touchdown on the ground that put the Bulldogs ahead 24-20. Georgia’s victory in 2011 snapped a three-game losing streak to the Gators and began a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

1. WR Malcolm Mitchell's romp into the end zone: Despite leading 10-9 against the No. 2-ranked Gators with just under 10 minutes on the clock, the Georgia crowd was essentially dead. The Bulldogs offense, given ample opportunities by its defense to turn the game into a blowout, kept the score close with three interceptions.

Now with possession following a Florida field goal, there wasn’t any reason to be optimistic. An incompletion on first down and no gain by running back Todd Gurley on second down, pushed Georgia to third-and-10. The Gators had the Bulldogs stopped, but a defensive holding penalty gifted Georgia a first down. That penalty changed the complexion of the drive.

Murray hit Marlon Brown for an 18-yard gain a play later, and then found Mitchell on the sideline for 12 more yards. Some mouth-running by Mitchell after the play resulted in a 15-yard penalty, but it did little to take momentum away from the Bulldogs. If anything, Mitchell’s attitude gave his squad even more energy.

Murray hit Mitchell again on the sideline for a five-yard gain. Florida cornerback Loucheiz Purifoy was determined not to let Mitchell catch another pass at that spot, but he was too determined. Purifoy jumped the route, and missed the ball, leaving no one behind Mitchell. The quick receiver turned and raced toward the end zone, running through a facemask at the 15-yard line and through two defenders on the goal line to score Georgia’s first touchdown since the first quarter. Georgia led 17-9 and the aforementioned fumble/touchback by Jones and Williams gave Georgia the victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.