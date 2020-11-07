The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are set to play the eighth-ranked Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET in Jacksonville on CBS. Georgia opened as a 5-point favorite and as game time approaches the line has moved down to three in favor of the Bulldogs.

Georgia is banged up both offensively and defensively with two key starters, safety Richard LeCounte and wide receiver George Pickens not available. Several others enter the contest questionable including nose guard Jordan Davis and running back Kenny McIntosh.

Our staff at Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you our weekly score predictions.

Brooks Austin: Lead Editor

Georgia 24, Florida 21

All week, I've gone back and forth trying to pick the winner, and finally I settled on one deciding factor: Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart has owned Dan Mullen. Over the last two seasons, Smart has out-game-planned, out-executed, and out-managed the Gators' head coach in this game. Until something changes, I'm riding Smart in this matchup. Georgia has a very good chance of making Florida a one-dimensional team on offense, taking away the run game with just six or seven defenders and forcing quarterback Kyle Trask to make tight-window throws for the entire game.

The only concern for Georgia fans is if the game becomes a shootout.

Kyle Funderburk: Lead Writer

Georgia 28, Florida 14

The Bulldogs will take full advantage of the bad weather expected by relying on nasty, smash-mouth football. On offense, Georgia will pound the ball with running backs Zamir White and Kendall Milton. The offensive line will guarantee the duo almost three yards a pop each snap. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will finally avoid mistakes and will make a few of the throws he needs to, most notably on third down. His job is to simply aid the running game.

Defensively, Georgia will prove to be the stronger team at the line of scrimmage. Florida's offense will fail to establish any kind of running game, forcing Trask to try make plays in the rain. He'll make a few good connections with tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarius Toney, but big-play opportunities will prove difficult to attain.

Jonathan Williams: Staff Writer

Georgia 24, Florida 17

This is the biggest game of the regular season for both teams and as always the stakes are high. For the last 14 years of the matchup, the team that had the most rushing yards came out with the win and nothing different should be expected today. Georgia has the advantage in the run game on both offense and defense. It's not expected that Florida will be able to run the ball very much, which will cause them to become one-dimensional. Meanwhile, Georgia will pound the ball on the ground all game long. Georgia takes the win and sets itself up very nicely to make the trip back to Atlanta for the SEC title game.

Chris Allen: Fixer of Brooks' Mistakes

Georgia 31, Florida 17

In what seems like an annual occurrence for the Dawgs, there are still lingering questions at the quarterback position. Fans across the nation are wondering where quarterback JT Daniels is after five interceptions in two games by Stetson Bennett IV. Smart stated this past week that he and offensive coordinator Todd Monken are on the same page about Bennett giving Georgia the best chance to win. In this game, it shouldn’t matter who is under center. Georgia is playing a team that in its first three games gave up 100 points. A Gators defense has not been that abhorrent through three games since 1917. While the Florida offense has been electric with Pitts and Toney, even with injuries, the Georgia defense is deep. Expect big games from outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and safety Lewis Cine as well as an impressive outing for safety Chris Smith, who will be playing in LeCounte’s absence. As long as Georgia can run the ball with their stable of backs, which should be no issue, they will win the ball-control game and leave with a victory after also forcing two turnovers.