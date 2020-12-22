Georgia Playing for History in Peach Bowl

Georgia can stretch its streak of top 10 finishes to four years with a win in the Peach Bowl. That streak has happened only twice in program history.

The 2020 season did not go as planned for Georgia football. Opt-outs, injuries and missed development time all played a role in the Bulldogs ending the regular season with a 7-2 record.

However, Georgia still has a major milestone ahead. With a win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl Jan. 1, Georgia will finish ranked in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year. That is a feat the Bulldogs have only accomplished two other times in the program's history.

The last instance was 2002-2005. Georgia finished the 2002 season ranked No. 3 in the AP and coaches poll after winning the SEC Championship, Sugar Bowl and ending the year with a 13-1 record.

In 2003, the Bulldogs finished 11-3 and were blown out of the SEC Championship Game, yet still finished with a solid ranking after a win in the Capital One Bowl. The AP ranked Georgia No. 7. The coaches were a bit kinder, ranking Georgia No. 6.

Georgia finished No. 7 and No. 6 again after a 2004 season that saw it miss the SEC Championship and lose a lopsided game to Auburn. The Bulldogs won their second SEC Championship in four years in 2005, but a close loss to West Virginia in the Sugar Bowl caused Georgia to finish No. 10 in both polls.

The first instance was 1980-83. Georgia won the National Championship in 1980, and the SEC Championship each year from 1980-82. The Bulldogs were one touchdown away from winning the SEC again in 1983. Over that span, Georgia's record was 43-4-1 and it never finished lower than No. 6 in the AP poll or No. 5 in the coaches poll. Between 1980-83, Georgia spent 51 weeks in the AP top 10 and never dropped out of the top 25.

There's a narrative that Cincinnati is the team with something to prove headed into this New Years Six bowl game against Georgia, and perhaps that is true. However, this Georgia team is going to be comprised of young and hungry football players that have something to prove themselves.