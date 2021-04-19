Freshman Report: How Did First-Year Players Fare at G-Day?

G-Day was our first look at the class of 2021 at the college level. Here is how a few freshmen played and what the feeling is about the group.

The public got its first opportunity to see Georgia Football's 2021 recruiting class in action on Saturday. G-Day was the first time we were able to see true freshmen compete against college-level competition.

Not every freshman played and only a few are expected to contribute next season. Here is how those select freshmen played on Saturday and how they are faring heading into their first season with the Bulldogs.

Brock Vandagriff, Quarterback

Vandagriff got a steady amount of playing time Saturday. He isn't ready for game action yet, but he flashed big-time in his opportunities.

He separated himself from the other quarterbacks with the ability to make plays with his legs. The pocket collapsed on him multiple times, but he was able to evade rushers and find the open field.

His arm talent was also on display. He threw into tight windows multiple times, putting zip behind the ball. Vandagriff still has to learn how college defenses work, but his talent will allow him the time to learn.

Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver

Mitchell was the best receiver on the field Saturday. He lined up as the X receiver on the first-team offense, meaning he got to work with starting quarterback JT Daniels.

Mitchell went over 100 yards and hauled in a touchdown pass just before halftime.

Mitchell is an elite route-runner for a freshman. He gets open and attacks the ball at its highest point, making him an easy target for his quarterback. He earned himself a chance to compete for a starting receiver spot this fall. After his performance as the X receiver, it appears he could be a replacement for wide receiver George Pickens.

Brock Bowers, Tight End

Georgia plans to run a lot of 12 personnel this season and Bowers is a key reason why.

He has the ability to play in-line, in the slot or out wide. Sources say that he has stood out in offseason conditioning drills and has added a good bit of weight to his frame since arriving at Georgia.

Bowers had multiple tough catches over the middle on G-Day. He may not see many snaps early in the season but as the games wear on, Bowers could unseat John FitzPatrick as the No. 2 tight end.

Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle

Mims played with the second-team offense in the scrimmage on Saturday. He has an outside shot at rotational tackle snaps this fall, but will surely make his impact next season and beyond.

Reports claim the coaching staff is excited with Mims' ceiling. He still has a lot of development left before he sees the field, especially in the weight room.

He proved Saturday that he is more than capable and is as advertised. He was SI All-American's No. 3 overall tackle and the No. 13 overall player, and he played as such on Saturday.

Lovasea Carroll, Cornerback

Carroll initially signed as a running back, but upon arriving on campus, the staff moved him to cornerback. He has drawn eyes this spring because of how well he has taken to the position change. He had his highs and lows Saturday and overall remains a backup corner at the moment.

Tight end Darnell Washington did have a 51-yard catch over Carroll, though that isn't a reason to be down on him.

Carroll wasn't able to unseat the elder statesmen in front of him, but he still has the entire summer to make up ground and become even more comfortable with the position change. However, the great news for Carroll is that he looks the part at cornerback.

Smael Mondon, Linebacker

The Georgia linebacker room is saturated with talent and the argument could be made that Mondon has the highest ceiling of the group.

Saturday's was Mondon's first live action in months following minor surgery on his left knee that cut his senior season short at Paulding County High School. He looked as comfortable and athletic as ever back on the field with the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia is in need of a linebacker that can make an impact in the passing game, and Mondon just might be that answer sooner rather than later.

Mondon is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, which is prototypical size for an inside linebacker. He still has to learn the position, so he likely won't see much playing time early in the season as an inside linebacker. However, it will be impossible to keep him out of the lineup on special teams.

Chaz Chambliss, Outside Linebacker

Chambliss has begun to earn a reputation for his work ethic around the program and for good reason. The son of a drill sergeant, Chambliss knows what hard work looks like. That work ethic and effort level were on display Saturday.

Though he didn't make any major plays, Chambliss was hot in pursuit at all times. He will earn playing time with his effort level alone this season. Then, as his development progresses, he will begin to make plays for the Georgia defense.

Javon Bullard, Defensive Back

Bullard arguably has the toughest assignment of any young defensive player at Georgia considering he's learning the STAR position. It's by far the most complex of positions, requiring a complete command and understanding of the defensive system. As Bullard begins to retain the playbook more over the summer, his play-speed will drastically increase.

