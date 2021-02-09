Get to Know Brock Vandagriff; Rehab Update

Georgia has 16 early enrollees already on campus and getting to work. Today we introduce you to Brock Vandagriff.

When your home state produces some of the nation's top talent at the quarterback position year in and year out, a school should be expected to sign a highly-ranked prospect at the position on a yearly basis.

Georgia did that in 2021 with quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Vandagriff is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and possesses the athleticism to create plays with his legs paired with a deadly accurate and powerful right arm.

He is coming off arguably his best season of high-school football eclipsing 4,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing on the way to delivering Prince Avenue Christian a Single-A private state title.

Vandagriff played the latter half of his final season with a torn PCL ligament. The latest Dawgs Daily has heard from sources about Vandagriff's rehab is that it's been extensive but is on track to allow him to be ready for spring practice. Georgia's head athletics trainer Ron Courson elected to go the rehab route as opposed to surgically repairing the ligament.

Vandagriff originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma before de-commiting in January, 2020, and then shortly afterward committed to Georgia.

So, what did Georgia get in this uber-talented Peach State product?

Frame: Strong, muscular build on adequate frame for the position. Some room to fill out in the coming years.

Athleticism: Dynamic athlete with a multi-sport background. Baseball foundation shines through with his quickness, varying release points and ability to throw off-platform. Impressive footwork in the pocket and can threaten defenses with long speed, where it was showcased as a sophomore while running for more than 1,000 yards.

Instincts: There is plus presence on display more times than not, too, with an internal clock that helps to push the envelope when needed. Often makes the right call on when to take off as a runner and can move the chains on a regular basis either way.

Polish: Steadily improved mechanics with a favorable release. He can get through progressions without much wasted movement and drives the ball well on short notice. Vandagriff has some of the best velocity manipulations in the class, based on coverage, pressure and space.

Bottom Line: Vandagriff’s efficiency and accuracy make his floor one of the highest at the position nationally. He sprays the ball beyond the numbers and down the field with relative ease thanks to good footwork and elite decision-making. His polish, athleticism and trajectory make him a candidate for immediate playing time at a major college football program.

You may also like

Georgia has Space on Roster; Ideas to Use it

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.