Freshmen Faces - Smael Mondon, Update on Knee

Georgia has 16 early enrollees already on campus and getting to work. Today we introduce you to Smael Mondon

Georgia has 16 early enrollees from the 2021 recruiting class already on campus. We continue our Freshmen Faces series here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com with linebacker and SI99 member, Smael Mondon.

Linebacker was a critical position for Georgia in the 2021 signing class. Quay Walker and Channing Tindall are set to be seniors this fall, plus there's potential for Nakobe Dean to leave early. Combine all of that with the fact that they didn't sign a linebacker in the class of 2020, and Georgia had a dire need at the position.

They filled that need in a big way in 2021, with three SI99 members at the linebacker position. Xavian Sorey (No. 30 Overall), Smael Mondon (No. 31 Overall), and Jamon Dumas-Johnson (No. 90 Overall).

Of the three prospects, Smael Mondon just might have the highest ceiling of them all. At 6'3, 225 pounds, Mondon is as athletically gifted as any player on Georgia's team even as a freshman.

Mondon's senior season at Paulding County High School here in Georgia was cut short due to a knee injury. However, according to sources, Mondon is back up and running around and there's a good feeling that he will be ready to compete during spring practice.

Here's what SI All-American's staff thinks of Mondon as a prospect:

Frame: Angular, muscular build on prototype linebacker frame. Long and fairly filled out with some room to add mass.

Athleticism: Versatile talent comfortable in multiple settings. Moonlights as a fairly explosive running back with good long speed, verified by impressive track marks as a sprinter and jumper. Flashes true closing speed with finishing power on defense. Elite in space but balanced upon contact. Snap quickness could create pass rusher upside.

Instincts: Attacks the line of scrimmage with great timing and anticipation. Can come off of a block and re-establish positioning in short order. Elite body control evidenced on both offense and defense, with great leverage and lean. Aware defender with a nose for the football. Vision to set up blocks as a back, anticipate holes and cut back lanes at linebacker.

Polish: Attacks inside-out on ball carrier. Allows play to develop before selling out to make the play. Elite downhill ability as blitzer or run stopper. Responsible in pass coverage with a strong ability to break on the ball from the second level. Can redirect and get downhill immediately.

Bottom Line: Mondon is a do-it-all linebacker prospect ready to make plays all over the field at the collegiate level right now. He physically profiles as a three-down player with disruptive polish in space, ideal for today’s college game. It would be surprising to see Mondon spend much time on the sidelines over the next decade or so.

You may also like

Terrion Arnold Explains Decision To Attend Alabama

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.