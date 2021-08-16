Sports Illustrated home
Georgia has a future star on their hands

Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though he clearly sees star potential in Kamari Lassiter.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though Saturday, after Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp, it was clear Smart has been impressed with one young player. 

Kamari Lassiter was a lesser-known prospect coming out of high school. Prior to his commitment to Georgia, Lassiter was ranked a 3-star prospect and No. 357 overall in the 2021 class. Shortly after he got the nod from programs like Clemson and Georgia, he jumped more than a hundred spots up the rankings and finished as a four star. 

Georgia saw something special in Lassiter far before the industry did, that much is clear. They saw an explosive and smart athlete that could play for them and impact their defensive back room, and that's exactly what he's done. 

"Kamari is a guy that didn't get to play in the spring, he wasn't here, but he's really been a surprise highlight of camp. He's intentional. He's smart. He cares about special teams. He learns the first time you tell him. Just another evidence that if you go get smart students that can run, they can play. I think he is going to be a really good football player" - Smart on Kamari Lassiter

Sources have raved about Lassiter since his arrival on campus, there's early optimism about his superior athleticism and his ability to make game-breaking plays. 

Hearing Smart say that Lassiter is a smart student is no surprise, considering Lassiter entered college with a stellar GPA from American Christian Academy and he told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that he intended to enroll in the engineering program at Georgia. 

