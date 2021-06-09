What Happened with Bouie? Where does UGA Turn Next?

Georgia lost its second commit of the week on Tuesday evening when Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced he was opening up his recruitment.

As the anticipation began to build for an unprecedented summer of college football recruiting, there were warning signs of incoming chaos on the horizon.

With prospects unable to visit college campuses and meet with coaches face to face for over 16 months, commitments and recruiting board were subject to change.

Tuesday evening, Georgia received their second dose of this chaotic time period in recruiting as Bainbridge, Georgia cornerback prospect, Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced he would be de-committing from Georgia and opening his recruitment back up.

Bouie had been committed to Georgia since May 1st, 2020, and now just six months from early national signing day is back on the market.

So, what does this loss mean for Georgia and where do they turn to next?

Impact of Loss

Bouie is without a doubt a bonafide defensive back prospect and one that was set to fit in seamlessly to the style of play at Georgia. Bouie's de-commitment may have come as a shock to some, though the signs of this were on the horizon.

Bouie deleted all of his Georgia-related content on his social media accounts and had just come off a visit to Texas A&M during a time when Georgia could have used him on campus alongside the eight prospects that were on official visits in Athens this past weekend.

Texas A&M is where former UGA graduate assistant, Nick Williams now resides. Williams is originally from Bainbridge, Georgia, and played a major role in Bouie's original commitment to Georgia.

Where does Georgia turn to next at DB?

We here at Dawgs Daily believe Georgia will take up to six defensive backs in this 2022 recruiting cycle.

With safety Malaki Starks and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew still in the fold, that leaves room for four other potential commits.

Kamari Wilson, DB

The IMG safety prospect has been linked to Georgia for quite some time. Wilson began his summer in Athens to visit the Bulldog's coaching staff and to survey the new facilities on campus. The preference to see Georgia first was no mistake either. Sources say they expect to see Wilson again at some point this summer before the season starts.

Keon Sabb, DB

Sabb is Wilson's running mate in the back end of that IMG defensive backfield, and there's a real shot that Georgia could clean sweep the safety room from the Naples, Florida perrenial powerhouse.

Jake Pope, DB

Jake Pope burst onto the season as a junior at Buford High School here in Georgia. Pope is a 6'0, 190-pound athlete that has legitimate 4.4 speed. The only question for Pope is which position does he play on the next level, a question that schools like Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina, and Georgia are mulling over.

Tre'Quon Fegans, DB

Fegans hails from Oxford High School in Alabama and is the epitome of a Georgia corner in terms of measurables. At 6'2, Fegans possesses NFL length as a high school prospect and has the ball skills to pair with that frame.

Travis Hunter, CB

This one is a long shot — like a really long shot — but crazier things have happened in the world of college football recruiting. Georgia will certainly try to at the very least get Hunter on campus at some point.

