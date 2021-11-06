Georgia Closes First Half STRONG Again

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Halftime Notes: Georgia Up Big at Home

    The Georgia Bulldogs are up big at home against the Missouri Tigers and we have the halftime notes for you.
    Author:

    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are up 26 to 3 on the (4-4) Missouri Tigers at home. 

    Halftime Ramblings from Brooks:

    So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:

    • I was curious to see how Georgia's defense would respond without Adam Anderson. It looks like Robert Beal will replace him on most downs and situations, though MJ Sherman has seen reps in the first half as well. 
    • Stetson Bennett hit on deep balls in the first half due in large part to some incredible plays by wide receivers like Jermaine Burton. 
    • Brock Bowers remains the most explosive tight end in college football. 
    • Georgia also executed a perfect 2-minute drive to close out the end of the half. 

    Read More

    Super senior defensive tackle Julian Rochester was seen in action for the first time since a 14 to 6 win over Kentucky a year ago when he tore his ACL. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17105422
    News

    Georgia Closes First Half STRONG Again

    12 seconds ago
    AB6I6145-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Missouri In for a Long Day

    2 hours ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0310-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Missouri vs Georgia

    11 minutes ago
    4AFBAE09-A514-4AAE-959B-2D0B3D9D8CEA
    News

    WATCH: "Finish the Drill" Hype Video for Missouri

    3 hours ago
    5F68D9CE-F2E1-4572-9BEC-FBAB74E28211
    Recruiting

    Georgia Expecting Star-Studded Prospect List vs Missouri

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17026169
    News

    LATEST: Likely Hood of Both QBs Playing, Probable Starter

    4 hours ago
    UGA_PMc10022021346-L
    News

    Score Predictions: Dawgs Set to Roll Missouri

    5 hours ago
    broderick jones
    News

    Broderick Jones Likely Starting, What You Need to Know

    22 hours ago