Georgia Closes First Half STRONG Again

The Georgia Bulldogs are up big at home against the Missouri Tigers and we have the halftime notes for you.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are up 26 to 3 on the (4-4) Missouri Tigers at home.

Halftime Ramblings from Brooks:

So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:

I was curious to see how Georgia's defense would respond without Adam Anderson. It looks like Robert Beal will replace him on most downs and situations, though MJ Sherman has seen reps in the first half as well.

Stetson Bennett hit on deep balls in the first half due in large part to some incredible plays by wide receivers like Jermaine Burton.

Brock Bowers remains the most explosive tight end in college football.

Georgia also executed a perfect 2-minute drive to close out the end of the half.

Super senior defensive tackle Julian Rochester was seen in action for the first time since a 14 to 6 win over Kentucky a year ago when he tore his ACL.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

