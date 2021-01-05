Georgia's Hardest Players to Replace in 2021

Numerous players are departing the Georgia football program, some will be harder to replace than others.

As always, Georgia football is experiencing a postseason exodus of players.

Seniors are graduating and choosing not to use the extra year granted by the NCAA. Several underclassmen such as Azeez Ojulari and Eric Stokes are foregoing their senior years for a chance to play in the NFL.

Georgia, with its recent recruiting success and fantastic coaching staff, will certainly reload at some positions. But there will be some players the Bulldogs are just going to have a hard time replacing.

Trey Hill, Center

It doesn't matter how good or bad a center is, they're always hard to replace. Centers are not appreciated enough, and Georgia had a really good one for two years. Trey Hill took some criticism for his "inaccurate" snaps, whether that's valid or not is beside the point.

After the snap, Hill was Georgia's best offensive lineman. He was a true force in the interior of the line, that impact blocking is what Georgia is looking to replace.

Fortunately, there will be some healthy competition at the position this offseason. Warren Ericson is the "incumbent" having started the last two games at center. Freshman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger will challenge him through the spring and camp.



Eric Stokes, Cornerback

What Eric Stokes did in his last two seasons is remarkable. The Covington native lined up against the SEC's elite receivers every week and he shut them down. All the while, never receiving the media attention his predecessor Deandre Baker received, and that's a shame.

The SEC is home to some of the best receivers in the nation, making cornerbacks like Stokes crucial to fielding a great defense. Georgia might still have Tyson Campbell next season, and he'll certainly continue blanketing his receivers. But the Bulldogs might not have a corner who can complement Campbell the way Campbell did.

Richard LeCounte, Safety

Georgia is already used to playing without Richard LeCounte, but that doesn't mean he's easily replaceable. The Bulldogs will miss everything about LeCounte.

The way he led by example and vocality to make himself the heart of Georgia's defense; the passion he played with and the love he had for his teammates; and how he always seemed to be one step ahead of the opponents' offense. Georgia will miss all of that.