Will Injuries Affect Wide Receiver Usage at G-Day?

Injuries to multiple wide receivers will change how Georgia football handles the position in the G-Day Game.

Injuries have decimated Georgia's receiving corps this spring. Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint still aren't cleared from their 2020 injuries, George Pickens tire his ACL in the second week of practice, and Jermaine Burton will miss the rest of spring with a knee injury he suffered Tuesday.

With two weeks left in spring practice, the question becomes how will these injuries affect the G-Day Game. Going into the spring, there was a clear distinction between the first-team and second-team receivers. That is no longer the case.

Most likely, Georgia will have receivers switch teams throughout the G-Day Game. That's something that was probably already going to happen with the offensive lineman and the backup quarterbacks.

Kearis Jackson, Demetris Robertson and Arian Smith should be the only receivers who stay on one sideline. They're the closest things Georgia has to star wideouts right now. Jackson and Robertson are veterans, the former is coming off his best season as a Bulldog.

Besides those three, expect to see a lot of Justin Robinson, Ladd McConky, Adonai Mitchell, Jackson Meeks and Jaylen Johnson on April 17.

Without Pickens or Burton available, Robinson is being groomed as the next physical receiver. He's shown the ability to tough catches while being tightly covered. He's an impressive athlete at 6-4 and 220 lbs. and he certainly knows how to use his body to his advantage.

The other receivers are relative unknowns, though Mitchell is reportedly impressing coaches in practice. McConkey is one of the fastest players on the team, but it's not yet clear how well he's translating that speed to the football field.

You May Also Like

How is Georgia's Offense Progressing Without Pickens

What Did Georgia Land with Jalon Walker?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.