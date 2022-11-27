Smart Hopeful Surrounding AD Mitchell, Expecting More This Week

The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.

Now, the Bulldogs will set their sights on the LSU Tigers in the Southeastern Conference Championship game on Saturday at 4 PM inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

They will be doing so with optimism surrounding the potential return of star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell returned to the sideline on Saturday afternoon, dressed out with his teammates. He was able to warm up to the full extent with his teammates, and then came into the game for one attempted play, but there was a presnap penalty, and Mitchell was subbed out afterward.

Now, Smart updated the status of Mitchell prior to the SEC Championship game on Saturday at 4 PM against the LSU Tigers. Smart indicated that Mitchell was "better" and that they were encouraged by his improvement each week and that they expected him to do even more this week in practice, warmups, and in the game.

Sources indicated that Mitchell got practices reps a week ago in 11 on 11 situations, which was a virtual requirement from Smart for the star wideout to return to the lineup. So, it looks like Mitchell will see the field on Saturday against LSU, as for how much, that's yet to be determined.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN