Jamie Newman is in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Elite 11 as a camp counselor along with KJ Costello, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance. All of the camp counselors participated in drills sporadically throughout the night and we were able to capture footage of the Georgia Bulldog quarterback.

There's no doubt that Justin Fields was the best counselor throwing the football today and it wasn't exactly close. Based on today's observations, there's little to no doubt that he will be a top-5 draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Even compared to Trey Lance who is expected to be a first-rounder in next year's NFL draft.

However, Jamie Newman looked relatively good as well. It wasn't his best day, and as you can tell based on the footage above, he missed a few throws. Though nothing in shorts and a t-shirt allows for a full display of what Newman brings to the table. He's as physically impressive as can be. He looks like a linebacker playing quarterback.

He's got some things to clean up in terms of his ball placement, but he's got all the arm strength I expected to see upon arrival at the camp today. The other thing worth noting is the fact that during the Day 1 workout, there were no deep throws, it was all timing throws, things that Newman has never excelled at in his collegiate career.

What makes Jamie Newman a Heisman contender is his ability to throw an accurate deep ball and that wasn't on display during the first night of workouts here in Murfreesboro.

