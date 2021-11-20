JT Daniels in the Game vs Charleston Southern

After making his sixth consecutive start, seventh on the season, Stetson Bennett has been replaced by former starting quarterback JT Daniels.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs entered the game against Charleston Southern as 53.5 point favorites with quarterback Stetson Bennett as the starter.

After making his sixth consecutive start, seventh on the season, Stetson Bennett has been replaced by former starting quarterback JT Daniels. with 11:47 left in the second quarter up 35 to 0.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Likely



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.