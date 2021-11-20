JT Daniels in the Game vs Charleston Southern

Publish date:
QB Change: JT Daniels in the Game
After making his sixth consecutive start, seventh on the season, Stetson Bennett has been replaced by former starting quarterback JT Daniels.
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs entered the game against Charleston Southern as 53.5 point favorites with quarterback Stetson Bennett as the starter.
After making his sixth consecutive start, seventh on the season, Stetson Bennett has been replaced by former starting quarterback JT Daniels. with 11:47 left in the second quarter up 35 to 0.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Likely
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
