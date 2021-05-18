JT Daniels Brings WRs out to Cali

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has brought his entire wide receiving corps heading into the 2021 season out to California for some offseason work.

Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels took fans and reporters by surprise this offseason when he told reporters that he hadn’t been back home to California since arriving in Athens last summer. Daniels, a Los Angeles, California native chose to transfer to the University of Georgia despite never even having been to the Peach State. And after a full calendar year in Athens, not having been back to California since arriving on campus, Daniels has returned home and he isn't alone.

Daniels may be back home in California, but based on the Instagram accounts from multiple Georgia players, it seems he brought some Bulldogs with him. Social media posts from Daniels and other Georgia players indicate that multiple members of the Dawgs’ receiving and running-back core made the cross-country journey with Daniels.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com can confirm the following players are in California to continue building that invaluable rapport with their quarterback:

WR, Kearis Jackson

WR, Jermaine Burton

WR, Jaylen Johnson

WR, Justin Robinson

WR, Braxton Hicks

WR, Ladd McConkey

TE, Darnell Washington

RB, James Cook

RB, Kendall Milton

As we have mentioned here on Dawgs Daily, JT Daniels has emerged as one of the true leaders for this Georgia Football team heading into the 2021 season.

"The buzz around the Georgia football program is at an all-time high, with aspirations and expectations of a football team that will compete for a national title this fall. And a lot of that buzz and energy in the building is because of Daniels. Sources indicate that entering his second season, Daniels has become much more vocal and more of a source of energy, life and laughter around the program."

