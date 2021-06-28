June in Review - Did Dawgs Lose Momentum?

The month of June saw the return of visits on campuses for the first time in over 15 months. A crazy time to be a College Football fan comes to a close on Monday as the dead period begins.

Georgia may not have had the best month recruiting-wise as we saw de-commitments from two SI All-American candidates. But the perceived "loss of momentum" would end with the latest commitment of JaCorey Thomas, the four-star athlete.

Decommitments and commitments aside, Georgia showed out off their new $80 million football facility. The facility opened to players and staff just days before the ending of the NCAA dead period. It meant that Coach Smart and his staff would take recruits on tours of the new facility and show off the "rocketship" building that won't be fully completed until January 2022.

The four weekends of official visits saw the Dawgs make inroads with some of the top targets on their board—players like Travis Shaw, Branson Robinson, Oscar Delp, and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Robinson's announcement is coming on July 22nd, he is one of the top running backs in the country this cycle, and confidence is growing that the Dawgs will land the Mississippi native. While the recruitments of Travis Shaw, Oscar Delp, and Dani Dennis-Sutton remain open without a set date in sight.

UGA's interest in Greensboro, North Carolina's Travis Shaw grew in June following the decommitment of five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander. Once thought to be a lean-to Clemson, this recruitment is now seeing some competition from Georgia and North Carolina. The Dawgs were able to get Shaw in Athens for a visit, and the thought is they were making inroads with the top defensive tackle.

The aforementioned Bear Alexander committed to the Dawgs back in February of 2021. Following a visit to College Station, the new home of former UGA graduate assistant Nick Williams, Bear backed off his commitment to Georgia. It is undoubtedly thought that Texas A&M wowed the Texas native and are thought to be in the lead for the former Georgia commit.

Bear wasn't alone in his time at Texas A&M; he was joined by then fellow UGA commit Deyon Bouie, who decided to de-commit from Georgia as well. The pair of five stars started the "loss of momentum" after they decided to reopen their recruitments following visits to College Station.

The losses wouldn't end with those decommitments that kicked off the month. Still, Qae'shon Sapp, a Lee County, Georgia offensive linemen, announced his commitment to Florida State on Saturday following his visit with the Seminoles. In a 2022 offensive line class that is lacking depth compared to past classes, Sapp was seen as a definite take for any program that could land the versatile linemen.

Additionally, Jihaad Campbell an EDGE defender out of IMG Academy pledged his college commitment to Clemson on Sunday as well.

They closed the month with the annual scavenger hunt on campus, though this year it came with a bit of a twist. Typically the final weekend of the summer recruiting circuit is segmented for the rising senior class of high school prospects. And though DT Walter Nolen was involved, there were far more class of 2023 prospects on campus than 2022's over the weekend. It was an interesting twist to a weekend that typically carries a lot of weight.

With another dead period beginning Monday, the month of July could be a big bounceback for the Dawgs, with some top targets having commitment dates set for July.

