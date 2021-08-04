NIL Update: Kelee Ringo Announces Multiple Partnerships

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was one time the nation's top cornerback recruit, and one of the top prospects in the country on top of that.

Ringo was limited last season due to a shoulder injury. While he hasn't yet been able to establish a role in Georgia's defensive backfield, he has been able to profit off of his name and likeness via the NCAA's new NIL law going into effect.

Just two days ago, Ringo announced a partnership with More Than Sports, which looks to be a sports memorabilia company. The company has also signed a handful of other UGA athletes, including Kenny McIntosh, Jermaine Burton, and Travon Walker.

Ringo also posted his first sponsored post on Instagram, which featured his trip to Bojangles and him reviewing a chicken sandwich.

