Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Kelee Ringo announces NIL partnership, sponsorship with Bojangles

UGA cornerback announces partnership with an agency and debuts a sponsorship with Bojangles.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was one time the nation's top cornerback recruit, and one of the top prospects in the country on top of that.

Ringo was limited last season due to a shoulder injury. While he hasn't yet been able to establish a role in Georgia's defensive backfield, he has been able to profit off of his name and likeness via the NCAA's new NIL law going into effect.

Just two days ago, Ringo announced a partnership with More Than Sports, which looks to be a sports memorabilia company. The company has also signed a handful of other UGA athletes, including Kenny McIntosh, Jermaine Burton, and Travon Walker.

Ringo also posted his first sponsored post on Instagram, which featured his trip to Bojangles and him reviewing a chicken sandwich.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

526A645B-E626-409E-99C5-856E1C7087C2
News

Azeez Ojulari Has "A Bit of a Jump" on Other Rookies Because of Time at Georgia

210316_ajw_fb_practice_1074 (1)
News

NIL Update: Kelee Ringo Announces Multiple Partnerships

IMG_4700
Recruiting

WATCH: Griffin Scroggs Explains Why He Chose Georgia

29315A2F-6A09-4841-9D61-D2A0A8FBA171
Recruiting

BREAKING: Griffin Scroggs Makes College Decision

36C1433D-3D36-484A-8AD7-83969BBA771C
News

Neeo Avery Committing Friday, What You Need to Know

USATSI_13503521
News

Did Clemson and Florida State Reach out to the SEC?

6DF00D9B-5771-43B3-94D2-8B72244BF8FD
Recruiting

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

01AEA839-D3DC-4400-A970-305D72BDD661
Recruiting

BREAKING: Dillon Bell Makes College Decision