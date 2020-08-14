SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

Georgia Freshman, Kelee Ringo Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Brooks Austin

Dawgs Daily on SI.com was able to confirm that Kelee Ringo has undergone shoulder surgery and will miss an indefinite amount of time. UGAsports.com was first to report. 

Ringo is 6'2, and every bit of 205 pounds, not to mention he's a bonafide 4.35 guy in the forty, he's run a verified 10.43 in the 100-meter dash and I've been told prior to the shut down of track out west, he was breaking into the 10.3 range.

Simply put, he's the highest-rated defensive back to ever sign at Georgia for a good reason. They just don't make players like this every day.

He was already turning heads on campus during voluntary workouts because, of course. He's as athletically gifted as any athlete on the football team as just a freshman.

Even in an extremely crowded cornerback room at Georgia with players like Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell, and Ameer Speed, Ringo was going to battle for playing time early on this fall because he's just that good.

At the Adidas All-American practices this spring, Ringo was as dominant in one on ones as any corner could possibly be. He ran in lockstep with the nation's top wide receivers and at times almost seemed uninterested and untested. That is until he went up against Arik Gilbert.

We were tipped off to this injury by Ringo himself on Thursday when he tweeted "Blessing in disguise". 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is Georgia going to do with all of these quarterbacks?

Georgia football is loaded at quarterback with four potential starters on the roster, and two more possibly on the way in the next two recruiting classes.

Kyle Funderburk

by

AllThingsSports101

NCAA President Mark Emmert Says No Fall NCAA Championships, Except for CFP

There you have it, there will be no fall championships in the NCAA this year following the cancellation of fall sports in the Big 10 and Pac-12

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

UGA Taking Major Steps to Prevent COVID Outbreak, Protect College Football

The University of Georgia is set to begin in person classes August 20th, here's the measures they are taking to prevent an outbreak on campus.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Georgia Recruiting 2022 Offensive Breakdown - Quarterback and RB

As September 1st approaches and coaches will then be able to directly contact 2022 prospects, we take a look at names to know at the QB and RB positions.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

President Trump says "Let 'em Play" when asked about College Football

President Donald Trump was asked about whether or not college football should be played this season at his presser, and he says 'Let 'em Play'.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Spring college football is a bad idea, it's a slap in the face and it isn't happening

The Big 10 and Pac 12 conferences elected to delay their seasons to the spring on Tuesday, while the SEC remains adamant about playing this fall.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

PAC 12 Follows Big Ten Lead, Postpones College Football Season to Spring

The PAC 12 has followed the Big Ten's Lead and has postponed their College Football season to Spring of 2021.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Which receivers are at the top of the new offensive scheme

Georgia football has a talented group of wide receivers led by superstar George Pickens and senior Demetris Robertson.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

"LeCounte will be an under-drafted player who will be a starter for six to 10 years"

Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller recently completed Richard LeCounte's pre-draft evaluation and he says LeCounte will be under-drafted and outperform.

Brooks Austin

"I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC is taking"

SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey has released a statement following the postponement of the Big Ten and PAC 12 postponed their seasons

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson