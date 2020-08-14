Georgia Freshman, Kelee Ringo Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Dawgs Daily on SI.com was able to confirm that Kelee Ringo has undergone shoulder surgery and will miss an indefinite amount of time. UGAsports.com was first to report.

Ringo is 6'2, and every bit of 205 pounds, not to mention he's a bonafide 4.35 guy in the forty, he's run a verified 10.43 in the 100-meter dash and I've been told prior to the shut down of track out west, he was breaking into the 10.3 range.

Simply put, he's the highest-rated defensive back to ever sign at Georgia for a good reason. They just don't make players like this every day.

He was already turning heads on campus during voluntary workouts because, of course. He's as athletically gifted as any athlete on the football team as just a freshman.

Even in an extremely crowded cornerback room at Georgia with players like Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell, and Ameer Speed, Ringo was going to battle for playing time early on this fall because he's just that good.

At the Adidas All-American practices this spring, Ringo was as dominant in one on ones as any corner could possibly be. He ran in lockstep with the nation's top wide receivers and at times almost seemed uninterested and untested. That is until he went up against Arik Gilbert.

We were tipped off to this injury by Ringo himself on Thursday when he tweeted "Blessing in disguise".

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.