Keys to Atlanta: Kelee Ringo

Cornerback Kelee Ringo is an essential part of the secondary after missing last year with an injury.

One of the biggest keys to Atlanta this year is redshirt-freshman corner Kelee Ringo. Ringo was the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class for Georgia but was unable to see the field in his freshman year after undergoing labrum surgery in August of 2020.

The positive from being out the entire year? He got a year to simply learn the playbook, watch the on-field product, and begin to sharpen his mind for on-field action while getting fully healthy.

Most of the recent national title winners have featured a dominant No. 1 corner, in large part because opposing offenses feature a dominant No. 1 wide receiver. If the Bulldogs have any hope of contending for a title they need Ringo to be able to compete with the best the nation has to offer.

The wide receivers in the last three national title games go as followed: DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins, and more.

Those rosters also had names like Derek Stingley Jr, Patrick Surtain, Sean Wade, and AJ Terrell. Elite cornerbacks on each and every roster.

Ringo has all of the physical tools to succeed, standing 6-2 and 205 lbs. while being clocked running over 21 miles per hour at his top speed. The expectations surrounding Ringo headed into this season are warranted. The buzz around the program is that this coaching staff is beyond excited to watch him play this spring.

Couple that with the fact that he has had the opportunity to learn the scheme for an offseason and watch fellow corners Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes work throughout a season, and it appears that Ringo should be ready for live-action.

Every championship-level defense has at least one big-time playmaker on the defensive side of the football.

He will draw tough assignments in his first game against Clemson, where wide receiver Justyn Ross could be making his return to football. Not exactly an easy first career start. These next 15 practices are vital for a quick start to the season for Ringo and the rest of this Georgia roster.

