Georgia's Kicking Duo Named Ray Guy, Lou Groza Award Semifinalists

Special teams have been a strength for Georgia football all season, so it should come as no surprise that two special-teams awards include Bulldogs on their semifinal lists.

Punter Jake Camarda and kicker Jack Podlesny appear on the Ray Guy Award (punting) and Lou Groza Award (kicking) watch lists.

Camarda seemingly etched his name into the semifinal list within the first month of the season. The junior from Norcross has become a weapon for Georgia this season. He constantly delivers long, unreturnable punts, guaranteeing fantastic field position for Georgia's defense.

No punter in college football is better at flipping field position than Camarda. His 47.8 yards per punt is best in the nation for punters with at least 20 attempts. Camarda's percentage of punts landing inside the 20-yard line (58.6) is also best in the nation.

Camarda isn't just on the semifinal list; he's likely the favorite to win the award. The last and only Georgia Bulldog to win the Ray Guy Award was Drew Butler in 2009.

Podlesny's inclusion is huge considering he's a first-year starter and a former walk-on replacing 2019 Lou Groza Award-winner Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny has converted 10-of-12 field-goal attempts and is a perfect 30-of-30 on extra points. He's made both of his 50-plus-yard attempts this season.

Podlesny faces more of an uphill battle to win the award this year, with a few kickers around the nation being perfect with more than 10 field-goal attempts. This is the sophomore's first season kicking for Georgia and he's already built a solid foundation for his next two seasons.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.