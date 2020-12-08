SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia's Kicking Duo Named Ray Guy, Lou Groza Award Semifinalists

Kyle Funderburk

Special teams have been a strength for Georgia football all season, so it should come as no surprise that two special-teams awards include Bulldogs on their semifinal lists.

Punter Jake Camarda and kicker Jack Podlesny appear on the Ray Guy Award (punting) and Lou Groza Award (kicking) watch lists. 

Camarda seemingly etched his name into the semifinal list within the first month of the season. The junior from Norcross has become a weapon for Georgia this season. He constantly delivers long, unreturnable punts, guaranteeing fantastic field position for Georgia's defense.

No punter in college football is better at flipping field position than Camarda. His 47.8 yards per punt is best in the nation for punters with at least 20 attempts. Camarda's percentage of punts landing inside the 20-yard line (58.6) is also best in the nation. 

Camarda isn't just on the semifinal list; he's likely the favorite to win the award. The last and only Georgia Bulldog to win the Ray Guy Award was Drew Butler in 2009.

Podlesny's inclusion is huge considering he's a first-year starter and a former walk-on replacing 2019 Lou Groza Award-winner Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny has converted 10-of-12 field-goal attempts and is a perfect 30-of-30 on extra points. He's made both of his 50-plus-yard attempts this season.

Podlesny faces more of an uphill battle to win the award this year, with a few kickers around the nation being perfect with more than 10 field-goal attempts. This is the sophomore's first season kicking for Georgia and he's already built a solid foundation for his next two seasons. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free Year of Eligibility Gives Georgia a Chance to Reverse Misfortunes

The NCAA granted every athlete a free year of eligibility in 2020. Georgia football could enter 2021 with very few changes to its roster.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Early Injury Report ahead of Missouri

Injuries have taken a toll on the Georgia football team in 2020, but head coach Kirby Smart hopes some of his players can return this Saturday.

Alex Bavosa

Georgia WR Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has come to learn that wide receiver Trey Blount is expected to enter the NCAA Trasnfer portal.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Commit Dawkins Wins South Carolina Mr. Football Award

Recent Georgia football commit Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins recently earned South Carolina's Mr. Football Award.

Evan Crowell

Sound the Battle-Cry: Expand the Football Playoffs

The way to save this college football season is simple: Expand the playoffs, but act quickly.

Nicholas Klein

by

JalenHollomanSI

McGarity Doesn't Mince Words About Postponement

Greg McGarity did not mince words Friday afternoon when speaking to the media about the postponement of the game against Vanderbilt.

Brooks Austin

by

Kyle Funderburk

BREAKING: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Canceled

Georgia's final home game of the season against Vanderbilt has been cancelled according to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Game Postponed

Georgia's final home game of the season against Vanderbilt has been postponed.

Brooks Austin

Darris Smith Commits to Georgia

The University of Georgia has its sixth commitment for the class of 2022. Defensive end Darris Smith has announced his commitment to play for Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

macdawg

Tale of Two Seasons for George Pickens

George Pickens had a quiet beginning to the season before suffering an injury. Since returning, Pickens is back to his usual self statistically.

Evan Crowell