Kirby Smart Confirms Arik Gilbert Eligible for Fall

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert and confirmed that he would be eligible and ready to play this fall for Georgia.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart enters his 6th season as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, and it starts with SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert racked up 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

With the Marietta native staying home in the Peach State for his sophomore season, Gilbert will likely join a receiver room full of talent, lining up next to Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington at tight end. It is a recipe for an explosive offense as Gilbert gives Georgia the athletic playmaker they sorely need after the loss of George Pickens.

