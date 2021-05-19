CBS Ranks Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher Ahead of Kirby Smart

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

CBS Sports: Kirby Smart a Top-10 Coach

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was ranked the seventh-best coach in the nation by a CBS Sports writers poll.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CBS Sports has released their rankings of all Power-5 head coaches heading into the 2021 season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart came in at No. 7 on the list, falling one spot from the No. 6 ranking he received last year.

Being ranked seventh best in the country puts Smart in a group of elite coaches across the country, but was only good enough to make him the third highest-ranked coach in the SEC. Alabama’s Nick Saban topped all coaches at first in the rankings and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher finished sixth. 

The SEC is undoubtedly the best overall conference in college football, and the coaching rankings bear that out. The SEC finished with four coaches in the top 10, two more than any other conference. The Big 10 and Big 12 conferences both had two coaches in the top 10, the ACC had one and the PAC 12 had none.

CBS’s Tom Fornelli attributed Smart’s fall in the rankings to voters needing to see the Georgia program take the next step forward and win a national title. Georgia fans certainly hope Smart and the Dawgs can achieve that goal in 2021. 

 Here is how the Top 10 shook out:

  1. Nick Saban, Alabama
  2. Dabo Sweeney, Clemson
  3. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
  4. Ryan Day, Ohio State
  5. Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
  6. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
  7. Kirby Smart, Georgia
  8. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
  9. Matt Campbell, Iowa State
  10. Dan Mullen, Florida

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @B

smart GR2_6914-L
News

CBS Ranks Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher Ahead of Kirby Smart

7BAC25A8-99F0-4BA7-9CDF-1557C93900FA
News

What is UGA's Best Starting O-Line?

52A6E91D-0FF5-434E-ACC7-65D957530547
News

Watch: UGA 2022 Commit Power Cleans 355 Pounds

210403_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_2132-L
News

BREAKING: Major Burns Remains in the SEC

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H2_0169-L
News

JT Daniels Brings WRs Out to Cali

_AT18867-L
News

How UGA is Impacted by New Transfer Rules

arch-manning
Recruiting

2023 Recruiting Starts with Manning and Overton; Where UGA Stands

USATSI_15223113
News

Offensive Players on Verge of All-America Seasons