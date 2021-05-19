CBS Ranks Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher Ahead of Kirby Smart

CBS Sports has released their rankings of all Power-5 head coaches heading into the 2021 season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart came in at No. 7 on the list, falling one spot from the No. 6 ranking he received last year.

Being ranked seventh best in the country puts Smart in a group of elite coaches across the country, but was only good enough to make him the third highest-ranked coach in the SEC. Alabama’s Nick Saban topped all coaches at first in the rankings and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher finished sixth.

The SEC is undoubtedly the best overall conference in college football, and the coaching rankings bear that out. The SEC finished with four coaches in the top 10, two more than any other conference. The Big 10 and Big 12 conferences both had two coaches in the top 10, the ACC had one and the PAC 12 had none.

CBS’s Tom Fornelli attributed Smart’s fall in the rankings to voters needing to see the Georgia program take the next step forward and win a national title. Georgia fans certainly hope Smart and the Dawgs can achieve that goal in 2021.

Here is how the Top 10 shook out:

Nick Saban, Alabama Dabo Sweeney, Clemson Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Ryan Day, Ohio State Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Kirby Smart, Georgia Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Matt Campbell, Iowa State Dan Mullen, Florida

