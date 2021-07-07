Kirby Smart Ranked Top-3 Head Coach

Pro Football Focus took the time to rank the top 20 head coaches in College Football today. Kirby Smart was among the 20 names as one of the best in the game.

This offseason has been littered with the debate about who are the best head coaches in College Football today. While Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney are always at the top of the list, there has constantly been debate about where Kirby Smart comes into the equation.

The latest list is from Pro Football Focus (PFF), which says, "It’s always difficult to examine coaches through the prism of wins, losses and efficiency rankings. After all, coaches who win a seemingly endless number of games aren’t necessarily good, and those who lose games aren’t necessarily bad." However, they would later state that "The opportunity to win games was the biggest factor here. Flying above or below program expectations was the most important point when putting this list together."

With Saban and Dabo coming in at numbers one and two, Georgia's Kirby Smart ranked third, just above Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, who has taken the Sooners to the College Football Playoffs on multiple occasions but has yet to win a CFP semifinal. Riley's first semifinal loss came at the hands of Kirby Smart as the Dawgs came back against the Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl from being down 31-17 at half to win in double overtime.

PFF had this to say about what makes Smart the third-best head coach in college football:

Imagine a world in which Kirby Smart is a two-time national champion, one where his team did not blow a 10-point lead to Alabama in the fourth quarter of the 2018 championship game and then a 14-point third-quarter lead in the SEC Championship the following year.

It’s a future that Dawg fans can only dream of because Smart is still only a one-time SEC champion and zero-time national champion. It’s unfair, but it’s hard to hold two fluke comebacks against him — not that he’s totally off the hook for those two Bama losses — but he has surpassed Mark Richt’s 74% win rate with his 79% win rate in six years.

