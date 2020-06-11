The preseason watchlist season has begun and is fully underway. Walter Camp has released their preseason All-American first and second teams, without a single Georgia football player being mentioned.

The Walter Camp award list began in 1889 and is the longest-running All- American list in college football.

No mention of players like Richard LeCounte, Azeez Ojulari, Eric Stokes Jr, or Monty Rice on either first or second teams, all of whom are returning starters from the nation's top defense a year ago will come as a bit of a shock to most in the Georgia fanbase.

Alabama on the other hand leads the SEC with six players recognized on the preseason awards list.

DeVonta Smith made the first-team offense along with JaMarr Chase of LSU and Kyle Pitts of Florida. Derek Stingley of LSU was the only member of the SEC recognized on the first-team defense.

The second-team offense saw three members from the SEC, OT Alex Leatherwood from Alabama, OG Trey Smith of Tennessee, and Alabama RB Najee Harris. While on the second-team defense, Alabama's Dylan Moses and Patrick Sutainn II were recognized along with Jaylen Waddle as a Kick Returner.

This isn't the first time this offseason that Georgia players have been snubbed from preseason watchlist or awards list, Richard LeCounte was the only Georgia defender recognized on the preseason All-SEC first team from Athlon Sports. Though Jamie Newman was selected as the first-team quarterback ahead of Florida's Kyle Trask.

