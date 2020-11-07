Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is officially out of Saturday afternoon's game against the Florida Gators.

The junior is still dealing with an upper-body injury and will miss his second consecutive game. In the passing offense, Georgia will again rely heavily on wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who is leading in targets, and running back James Cook, a threat out of the backfield.

Statistically, Pickens is having a down year. He has only 140 yards on 13 catches, but his impact goes far beyond catches and yards. As Georgia's best receiver and a preseason candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, Pickens demands extra attention from the defense, which opens up opportunities for other receivers.

In Georgia's first three games, Jackson caught 19 passes for 300 yards. Despite getting open constantly against Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee, defenses still chose to devote their attention to Pickens.

Cook and freshman wide receiver Jermaine Burton have also benefited at times from favorable coverage. Cook is currently second on the team with 173 receiving yards and Burton was Georgia's leading wide receiver against Alabama. The extra attention also takes away from their opponents' run defense and helps clear lanes in the second level for Cook and other running backs Zamir White and Kendall Milton.

Beyond Pickens' creating opportunities for other receivers, offensive coordinator Todd Monken was starting to open up the playbook for Pickens. Against Alabama, Monken began lining Pickens up in other areas to avoid the attention. The result was a five-catch, 53-yard performance against the Crimson Tide.

Pickens' injury couldn't have come at a worse time because it appears that Monken was ready to expand his role on the offense. Now, Georgia has to wait at least another week to fully utilize Pickens and hope it doesn't miss the superstar sophomore too much in the meantime.

