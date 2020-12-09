Redshirt freshman wide receiver Makiya Tongue has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal per a statement Tongue released on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The statement read as follows:

"I want to say thank you to Coach Smart, Coach Hank, and everyone at UGA for giving me an opportunity to play at such a great school and program. But after long talks with my family and coaches, I've decided to enter the transfer portal and finish my education and football career elsewhere. No interviews please. Thank you."

Tongue entered the University of Georgia in the signing class of 2019 and redshirted the following fall after playing against Murray State, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech.

Tongue signed with Georgia out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is the son of former NFL safety Reggie Tongue. Tongue received 25 scholarship offers coming out of high school, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A & M.

He now enters the NCAA transfer portal with four years of eligibility left considering the NCAA's decision to grant every athlete a free year of eligibility during the 2020 season.

Tongue joins fellow wide receiver Trey Blount in the NCAA transfer portal, as we reported Monday.

It was someone expected to see some attrition in the wide receivers room at Georgia considering the talent ladened class that Georgia signed in 2020. With Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson all receiving more playing time as freshman than both Blount and Tongue, it is understandable they'd be taking their talents elsewhere at this moment.