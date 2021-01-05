Malik Herring Makes Decision

Georgia football defensive end, Malik Herring is off to the NFL Draft per his statement released Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Malik Herring has officially declared for the NFL Draft. He released a statement on Twitter Tuesday that read:

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game that I love so much. I have enjoyed my time here at Georgia. I am forever grateful for the opportunity and experience.

I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, training staff, equipment managers, and fans that have supported me in the journey. The memories I have created will always be with me.

To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to be great everyday. The times we have shared both on and off the field are priceless. We have created an unbreakable life long bond! I have many great memories here at Georgia and Athens will always be home. During my journey, I have grown both on and off the field as a man. It was an honor and privilege to play college football at my dream school!

I look forward to representing Dawg Nation in the NFL for many years. I will always be a Georgia Bulldog. #GoDawgs”

Seniors off to the NFL

OL Ben Cleveland, declared for NFL Draft*

CB DJ Daniel, declared for NFL Draft*

LB Monty Rice, declared for NFL Draft*

TE Tre' McKitty, declared for NFL Draft*

DB Mark Webb, accepted Senior Bowl invitation

DE Malik Herring, accepted Senior Bowl invitation*

S Richard LeCounte, accepted Senior Bowl invitation

OLB Jermaine Johnson, transferred to FSU

*Officially declared for NFL Draft

Seniors yet to decide

LB Nate McBride

DB Prather Hudson

WR Demetris Robertson

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Daniel Gothard

OLB Walter Grant

DL Julian Rochester

DL Devonte Wyatt

Juniors Declaring Early

OL, Trey Hill