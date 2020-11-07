Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Injured vs Florida

Wide receiver Marcus Romesy injured his ankle after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday's Florida and Georgia contest. Rosemy-Jacksaint went through a post route, was hit in stride by Bennett, and then was off to the races. Rosemy-Jacksaint extended for the pylon and scored a touchdown, his first career score. A Florida defender, however, came crashing down on his ankle and seemed to have broken it in half.

The sideline and announcers immediately became deflated as it appears to be a serious injury. With George Pickens not traveling down to Jacksonville, many thought that Rosemy-Jacksaint would see an increased role in Todd Monken's offense. He was expected to do exactly what he did on the scoring play: use his sharp route-running abilities to counter Florida's aggressive blitz looks. Rosemy-Jacksaint appears to be sidelined for a long time. While we at Dawgs Daily will provide updates as more reports come in, the early look seen on television suggests that Rosemy-Jacksaint's season will end.

Very disappointing to see from a talented, young pass catcher for Georgia. Fans should expect to see a lot more of Jermaine Burton along the way, as well as the standard group of Jackson, Cook, and Pickens when he returns.

A year which also saw Dominick Blaylock get hurt, tearing his ACL, hurts the Georgia pass-catchers room even more.

