UPDATE: Where Does Monty Rice Fall In The 2021 NFL Draft?

In 2019, Georgia linebacker Monty Rice helped lead one of the most dominant defenses in Georgia Football history. The 12.5 points per game allowed in 2019 not only led the nation but were the lowest at UGA since 1981.

89 total tackles, with 50 of them being solo, and 3 for a loss. The former 4 star inside linebacker was the key to early-down success and would follow that up in 2020, a year where he faced an injury that heavily limited him during several games, with 49 total tackles, including a strip-sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a win over Tennessee. Georgia would limited teams to just 73 yards per game rushing in 2020. Rice would become a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2020 as well.

Taking away the team stats, Monty Rice was a crucial cog in the Kirby Smart defense for 2 years straight, and he was dominant in both. While not the flashiest linebacker in the draft — that honor belongs to Penn State's Micah Parsons —Monty Rice has what it takes to have a long sustainable career in the NFL.

He's a proven leader, and he has the skills to back it up. Kirby Smart runs one of the more complicated defensive schemes in College Football. This makes the transition from NCAA to NFL a bit easier for the linebackers coming through Georgia's system. Just take a look at how a former 2 star running back in Tae Crowder cemented his place as a strong linebacker for the New York Giants.

Rice rarely ever misses tackles. He plays his gaps well. He unzips his feet well. He's powerful at the point of attack. He has great speed, running a 4.57 40 at UGA's pro day. He reads his keys well. These are all things that make him superb in rushing defense.

He has great lateral quickness as well, able to chase down runs outside the hash marks with relative ease, and without giving up too much yardage in the process all while carrying a 6'1" and near 240-pound frame.

The only real question about Monty Rice lies in his pass coverage. Rice didn't have to cover that much in college, especially in man. His 4.57 will benefit him greatly here as well. He has the speed to do it, and with a bit of coaching and in-game repetitions, he can become a great defensive weapon for whoever decides to take him.

NFL draft experts have Monty Rice placed anywhere from the late 2nd round all the way to the 4th round. Regardless of where he is picked, Rice has a bright future ahead of him at the next level.

