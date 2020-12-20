Final CFP Rankings

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
The final College Football Rankings have been announced.
The final College Football Playoff rankings have been released, setting the stage for the semifinals on Jan. 1. In a world facing a pandemic, it is close to playoff college football, a reflection of how these programs worked to contain the virus even after many of them faced outbreaks.

Here is the top four the committee selected: 

No. 1: Alabama

No. 2: Clemson

No. 3:Ohio State

No. 4: Notre Dame

Yes, there are obvious flaws with the bottom two teams. No one at this point is arguing that Alabama and Clemson should not make the playoff, but Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the ACC Championship in convincing fashion, and Ohio State was lackluster in the Big Ten Championship.

Georgia is likely to get a Peach Bowl bid off their expected ranking against the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats. The game will be played in Atlanta and will prove to be a modified senior day for the Bulldogs 2021 seniors. After not getting to play in Athens against Vanderbilt, it is fitting their college town gets to cheer them on one last time. The game will kick off on New Year’s Day, the same day as the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

