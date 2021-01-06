Nakobe Dean Undergoes Labrum Surgery

Georgia linebacker, Nakobe Dean has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, according to reports. He will miss spring.

Labrum surgery typically carries a rehab time of of 4 to 6 months depending on the athlete and depending upon how bad the tear in the shoulder ultimately was. So, expectations are that Dean will be missing spring practice.

Dean started every game for Georgia this season at linebacker and was in charge of making the calls for this 17th ranked defense in 2020 as a sophomore. He had 71 tackles on the season, 19 more than anyone else on the team, and headed into the 2021 football season will be called upon to be the leader for Georgia.

Playing with a torn labrum is insanely painful, and according to reports, the injury did not occur during the bowl game but prior. So, for Dean to be playing inside linebacker at the level in which he did, tells you what you need to know about the young man's pain tolerance.

Dean missing spring practice opens the door for much-needed practice time for players like Channing Tindall and Rian Davis who will be fighting alongside Quay Walker for that second and final inside linebacker spot.

Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has typically played at least three linebackers and often times four throughout each game. So, there is playing time up for grabs, however, the primary two linebackers will likely get the bulk of the reps in 2021.

As for Dean, he will begin rehab soon and work to get back on the field in what very well could be his final year of collegiate football. He's become one of the best young linebackers in all of college football and is expected to be drafted as such in the 2022 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare.