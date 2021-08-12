What You Need to Know About Justyn Ross and Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has been cleared and will be playing in the season opener against Georgia. Here's what you need to know.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence wasn't the only true freshman to burst onto the scene in 2018 when the Clemson Tigers defeated Alabama to win a national title.

His cohort and running mate Justyn Ross made quite the name for himself, going to 301 yards and three touchdowns in two college football playoff games as a true freshman. Daunting numbers for a young man that was playing high school football just 12 months prior.

His 2019 campaign saw similar results as a sophomore with 66 receptions, 865 yards, and 8 touchdowns. Then, prior to the 2020 season, Ross was diagnosed with a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine that would require surgery to repair.

Now, after a year of extensive rehab, Ross has been fully cleared to return to the lineup for Clemson. So, what do Georgia fans need to know about this 6'5, 205-pound wideout?

Position Change

The first thing you need to know about Ross is the fact that he's changing positions in 2021. Formerly a predominantly outside threat for Clemson, Ross will be making the move to the SLOT position in 2021, and for good reason. Clemson's offense operates through the SLOT receiver. Wide Receivers Amari Rodgers and Tee Higgins were the primary targets at his position in years past, and now it's Ross who will take over the role.

Elite Leaping Ability

At 6'5, Ross has a lot of defensive backs beat based on stature alone, but it's his leaping ability that takes over games at times in jump-ball scenarios. There are very few defensive backs that can contest with him when the ball is in the air. If you're going to win against Ross, you've got to win your fair share of these 50/50 opportunities that he will undoubtedly have.

Strong Hands

Despite his success throughout college, Ross isn't a tremendous space creator. He's rarely going to leave corners in his wake, but due to a large catch radius and strong hands, he doesn't need much space to operate in. He's one of the best contested catchers Georgia will face all year.

Yards After Contact

Nine times out of ten when Ross has the ball in his hands, it's going to take more than one defensive back to bring him down. His large frame and overall strength provide a tough task for undersized defenders attempting to tackle him. He's not one to make you miss, but he is one to carry a pile.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.