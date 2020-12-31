Georgia's New Year's Resolutions

As we head into the new year, we rounded up a few New Year's resolutions for the Georgia Football program in 2021.

According to the History Channel, the idea of a New Year's resolution was started some 4,000 years ago by the ancient Babylonians. In the ensuing years, resolutions have reverted more toward weight loss and workout habits, but that's OK.

So, if you could create a few New Year's resolutions for the Georgia Football program, where would you be trimming the fat or making it better?

Finish in the Second Half Against Alabama

Not to throw salt in the wound or anything, but the last three times Georgia has played Alabama, they've gone into halftime with a lead, and all three times they've seen that lead squandered in the second half. In 2017, it cost them a national title. In 2018, it cost them an SEC championship and a shot at a national title. And in 2020, it sent them on a tailspin that led to a loss in Jacksonville against Florida.

If Georgia does ultimately meet up with Alabama in 2021, UGA fans are praying they finish the drill.

Better Health

Trey Hill, Richard LeCounte, Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, DJ Daniel, George Pickens and many others experienced injuries that pulled them from the starting lineup at times this season and it drastically impacted Georgia's performance, especially against Florida.

With football comes injury, but the least you can hope for is that the injuries are at least spaced out when they arrive. LeCounte, Davis, Rochester and Pickens all seemingly went down at the same time this season.

Heisman Quality QB Play

JT Daniels has more arm talent than anyone not named Matthew Stafford that's played for the Bulldogs over the last two decades. And early signs lead to Georgia fans licking their chops at the idea of him playing a full season in this Todd Monken offense with the weapons that will surround him.

Heisman-caliber quarterback play typically leads to national championship-contending play from the team as a whole. So, if Daniels does indeed return and continues to vault this Georgia offense into offensive explosiveness, look out.

No Eggs Laid

In 2017, Georgia was thumped by Auburn inside Jordan-Haire Stadium 40-17. In 2018, Georgia seemingly failed to show up against LSU and got beat down in Baton Rouge despite being favorites entering the game. In 2019, South Carolina came into Sanford Stadium and beat a seemingly disinterested Georgia team. In 2020, Florida's offense put up 38 points in the first half.

Every year, there's at least one football game where Georgia flat out lays an egg. In 2021, they need to rectify whatever issue it is that leads to such an outing.

No More 'Next Year'

Ever since 1981, the year after the last national title, Georgia fans have said the same thing: "Next year is our year." And the fan base is growing tired of waiting around for "next year."

Florida and LSU will be down. Alabama will be losing starters on both sides of the ball. Clemson will be breaking in a new starting quarterback, as will Ohio State.

Georgia might be the most experienced team in the country in 2021 with potentially the best quarterback in the country. The fact of the matter is, next year is Georgia's year to win a national title.