Georgia Players Hurt the Most By Absence of NFL Combine

With there being no NFL Scouting Combine this year, there are several Georgia players who have lost the opportunity to impress NFL personnek in Indianapolis.

Monday, it was announced the NFL would not be hosting its annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, players will have only Pro Day workouts at their respective schools. Video of the workouts will be dispersed throughout the league.

This change in the draft evaluation process drastically affects all NFL prospects that would have been invited to the Combine. However, it does impact some more than others.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari needed to test well at the Combine to confirm his first-round draft projection. He's an edge rusher who is currently listed at 240 pounds, which is slightly on the lighter side for NFL defensive ends, so he needs to prove he is as athletic as he displays on tape.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell

The Combine is made for a player like Campbell. He's nearing 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, and was a world-class sprinter leaving high school. Sources close to the situation expected him to run in the 4.3s at the Combine. Of course, he can still run it at his Pro Day, but running a blazing time at the Combine has made millions for players like Campbell at the corner position.

Guard Ben Cleveland

Mekhi Becton stole the show at the Combine last year with two things: measuring in at 6-foot-7, 364 pounds and running 5.1 in the 40-yard dash. Cleveland was expected to measure in at 6-foot-6, 345 pounds, and sources say he has a legitimate shot of running under 5.0 seconds in the 40. Also, when it involves a player like Cleveland, it can be seen how massive and physically impressive he is in person.

In addition, he was expected to take a run at the bench-press record at the Combine.

