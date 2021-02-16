Georgia's NFL Pro Day Announced

Due to the pandemic, the NFL Combine in Indianapolis was canceled, forcing players to host pro day's at their college's facilities.

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the 2020 NFL Draft in a major way. NFL teams weren't allowed to host any in-person meetings, they weren't allowed to visit individual player's pro days, and the NFL Draft itself was the first real sporting event broadcasted virtually.

The idea of a 7-round NFL Draft being held virtually just a handful of years ago seemed impossible, and looking back just 10 months later now, it seems like common daily practice.

But at least the 2020 NFL Draft class got the combine. At least they had Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium to cement their names high up NFL Draft boards. This year, for the 2021 NFL Draft, that's not the case.

Schools like Georgia are now having to host virtual NFL Pro Days at their facilities, and Georgia's time and date have been released.

March 17th, at 7:45 AM, the rising seniors will have their pro day, and in the evening starting at 5 PM, Georgia's 2020 senior class will get to display their skills.

Here's the list of players that are expected to participate.

Rising Seniors that have declared:

OL Trey Hill*

EDGE Azeez Ojulari

CB Tyson Campbell

CB Eric Stokes Jr.

*Trey Hill underwent minor surgery on both knees back in December and could be limited.

Seniors off to the NFL

OL Ben Cleveland

CB DJ Daniel

LB Monty Rice

TE Tre' McKitty

DB Mark Webb

DE Malik Herring*

S Richard LeCounte

*Malik Herring tore his ACL during Senior Bowl Practices.

